(Video credit: John Spaulding)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with arson Tuesday in connection with a five-alarm warehouse fire on Otis Street in Rochester. An 8-year-old suspect was not charged.

Investigators say the March 13 fire started when the three suspects poured a flammable liquid onto a pillow inside the warehouse and lit it on fire.

According to Rochester police, the fire destroyed the 52,000 square foot warehouse and damaged a number of nearby houses. The total cost of the damage is “well in excess” of $1 million.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects were charged with arson in the fourth degree. The 8-year-old could not be charged under New York State law and was released to his parents.

The Otis Street warehouse had 15 outstanding code violations at the time of the fire, including violations for fire alarms and sprinklers that didn’t work. City records showed the owner, Steven Coffey, hadn’t paid taxes on the warehouse since 2016.

