ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Lyell Avenue in Rochester Thursday evening.

Officers found a 17-year-old “bleeding profusely from gunshot wounds” around 8:30 p.m., according to the Rochester Police Department.

They performed emergency first aid at the scene until an ambulance crew arrived to take the victim to a hospital. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.