Teddy Bear trot benefit to help Rochester children in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Families throughout the Rochester area attended the Teddy Bear trot Sunday afternoon.

The trot, a walk or run event was a family friendly 3 mile course through the Cobbs Hill Neighborhood to benefit Bivona Child Advocacy Center. The center provides child abuse response efforts, healing, and education.

Each participant of the trot was asked to bring a Teddy Bear to donate to the advocacy center and everyone who donated a bear was given a Fleet Feet coupon and a chance to win new Karhu sneakers.

Fleet Feet Owner Ellen Brenner-Boutillier encourages participants to have fun while they run or walk as it is a community event – not a race.

“It’s a lot of fun, we call it a community event to bring people together but also do something for the community at the same time and it’s really just a wonderful day. We all have barriers on today to make it even more special this year and just the fact that we’re able to help out children that are in need in our community is something that is very special to us all. ” said Brenner-Boutillier.

There will be additional events this year that both foster fun for participants and help the community.