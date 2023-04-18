ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after an SUV was driven “recklessly at high speeds” over sidewalks and lawns at Franklin High School in Rochester Tuesday.

According to investigators, police assigned to the school saw the SUV speeding over the lawn and within a few feet of the school around 2:30 p.m. Students ran away to avoid being hit.

Investigators said the driver “began to drive in an even more egregious manner” when police attempted to stop the vehicle. Police did not continue their pursuit in accordance with RPD policy.

No students were injured. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.