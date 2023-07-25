ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday for the shooting death of Jamere Wade, a 15-year-old boy.

Prosecutors say Jailyn Johnson shot and killed Wade back in the fall of 2021 in front of a house on Peckham Street in Rochester. When officers tracked Johnson down, they also found a separate illegal weapon in his home.

Johnson additionally pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He is expected to be sentenced at the end of August to 25 years in prison, plus five years of post-release supervision.