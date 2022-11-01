ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington, the man police say was the leader of a large-scale marijuana operation, appeared in court Tuesday for what was scheduled to be a detention hearing.

Washington’s detention hearing was supposed to take place last month but had been canceled last minute over a conflict of interest with the attorney. It’s now being delayed again.

The detention hearing was first scheduled to take place at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, but when the judge learned a private lawyer had not been retained, as was communicated, the judge recommended an appointed attorney.

Washington is the man police say was at the helm of a Rochester turf war over marijuana, and an associate of Kelvin Vickers, the Boston man charged with the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Family of Brandon Washington were in the courtroom as well Tuesday.

Judge Pedersen asked how long it would take for Brandon and/or his family to retain a lawyer, to which he requested by the end of the month, 30 days. In an effort to try and move the hearing along, the judge requested a court appointed attorney be made available.

When court reconvened at 3:30 p.m. the defense requested to finish the pre-trial interview at a later date to ensure sufficient time to review all materials.

The attorney and probation department agreed to complete the pre-trial interview by the end of this week. The detention hearing is now scheduled to take place on Friday, November 18th at 10:30 am. In the meantime, Washington will remain in custody at the Livingston County Jail.