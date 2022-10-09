ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A sex offender in Rochester is back behind bars tonight after being identified him as a suspect in murdering a 65-year-old woman on Pearce Street in September.

54-year-old Ronald Lagasse has been charged with murder in the second degree, but more charges may be brought forward. Rochester investigators believe he’s responsible for killing Mary Simzer back on September 24.

After Simzer was located on Pearce Street with blunt force trauma to her head and neck area, Lagasse was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on Durkin Alley.

Since appearing before a judge in City Court, he remains in custody.

“We do see a little more cops present in this neighborhood,” neighbor Randi Penders said. “But the drug scene in this neighborhood is so profound that you wouldn’t know anyone who lived here that didn’t have a drug problem.”

For 20 years, Randi Penders has lived right next to Pearce Street. She tells us violent crime has become too common in the neighborhood due to drug deals gone bad as well as abandoned homes being used by gangs.

“The house directly behind us in that alley, Pearce Street was a drug house before that lady was murdered,” Penders said. “And it was just busted a few weeks before that lady was found.”

Investigators also determined Simzer was sexually assaulted, but no motive has been determined in this case or if she and Lagasse had any connection. Penders believe if the abandoned homes around the street were gone, crime would go down.

“I think that would make a big difference if the abandoned homes were gone,” Penders added. “Not just in this neighborhood but all over the city. At least 85% of this crime is linked to them.”

Lagasse was also convicted back in 1997 of rape in the third degree. Making him a level-three sex offender. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office anticipates more charges could be brought to a grand jury for this case in the near future.

Lagasse was arraigned in City Court Sunday morning.