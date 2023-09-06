ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was arrested for a fatal January shooting on East Avenue in Rochester Tuesday. Police believe it was sparked by an argument over a deadly mass shooting on Genesee Street in 2015.

Michael Mathis, 25, was shot multiple times in a parking lot at the corner of East Avenue and Union Street on January 21. Investigators said police working nearby ran to the scene. Mathis did not survive.

Mathis was a suspect in the mass shooting that left three people dead on Genesee Street in Rochester in 2015. He was found not guilty on all counts, including murder and assault, in 2017.

According to investigators, Gregory Oneal, 23, became involved in an “exchange of words” with Mathis about the mass shooting and the not guilty verdict. They said the argument escalated, ending with Oneal shooting Mathis.

Oneal was identified as the suspected shooter, and arrested after leaving a hotel in Henrietta Tuesday. He was charged with second degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Oneal’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 13.