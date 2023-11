ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested Monday in connection with a brutal murder in a Rochester corner store.

Terran Felder, 61, was beaten to death inside a Jay Street corner store on August 23. According to investigators, video evidence shows Quintel Crockton, 39, kicking and punching Felder outside and inside the store.

Crockton was arrested on Lyell Avenue at Haugue Street Monday. He was charged with murder. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.