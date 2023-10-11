ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man indicted for murder in a fatal drive-by shooting was charged in another deadly shootout Wednesday. According to investigators, the victims in both cases were innocent bystanders.

Shanye Mootry, 18. was killed in a shootout in a Holland Street parking lot on May 29. Police said she was attending a “roving party” at the time, which started in Genesee Valley Park before moving to Westgate Plaza in Gates and eventually the Anthony Jordan Health Center parking lot on Holland Street at Hudson Avenue.

Investigators said Mootry was sitting in a car when the shootout happened and was hit in the crossfire. She was taken to Rochester General Hospital, but did not survive.

Police identified Navier Stewart, 18, as their suspect for the shooting. Stewart was already in custody for the murder of Jevonte Huff, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in a Dewey Avenue parking lot on August 26. He was arrested later that day, after another drive-by shooting and police chase in the city.

Stewart was charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of Shanye Mootry.