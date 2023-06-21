ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Federal, state, and local officials met in Rochester Wednesday, to announce plans for preventing violent crime in the city during the summer.

After the violent summer of 2022 in Rochester, U.S. Attorney Trini Ross directed law enforcement to be more proactive in investigating and prosecuting federal gun offenses. Speakers at Wednesday’s briefing said before that directive, suspects charged below the federal level were being released from prison shortly after their arrests.

“Instead of focusing on which jurisdiction had the highest potential sentence, we instead focused on which jurisdiction was best able to keep defendants detained after arrest,” said Assistant US Attorney Andy Rodriguez.

