ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester students got their hands a bit dirty Thursday, building gardens at RCSD School No. 23.

It’s part of a collaboration between School No. 23 — the Edison Career and Technology High School — and School No. 28.

Students beautified the grounds — building flower beds, adding a wooden picket fence and a gravel walkway. LeChase Construction Services helped with the project, teaching students different techniques.

“In our classes we cant actually expose them to real life stuff, so this is a great way for students to learn this stuff and also when they walk down and walk the streets here they can say, ‘hey I built that! I built that garden! I built that bench!’ It gives them pride in what we’re doing here at Edison Tech,” said CT Construction and Electrical Teacher Chad Yapjoco.

Organizers say vegetables will be grown in the new gardens.

The project was made possible by a farm-to-table grant, which teaches kids about growing their own healthy foods. Edison Tech will continue the program next year, assisting three new schools.