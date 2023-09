ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A student was issued an appearance ticket after a fight in Rochester Friday.

According to police, the student was involved in a fight with a 25-year-old woman on the bus around 4:00 p.m. The woman went to Rochester General Hospital as a precaution.

Police did not release any information about the student’s age or charges. The student was ticketed and released to her parent.