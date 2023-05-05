ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 125th annual Lilac Festival is just one week away now, the festival filled with food, music, lilacs, and a rich history dating back to the turn of the century.

It started in the late 1800s as Lilac Festival Producer Jeff Springut recalls, “There were Lilacs naturally blooming here and people came out to enjoy them while they bloomed. And as I understand it was a man by the name of John Dunbar who planted the first Lilacs in the park area.”

The flowers that started it all were planted back in 1892 during Dunbar’s time as park horticulturist. The land consisting of today’s Highland Park was originally donated by two nursery owners named George Ellwanger and Patrick Barry. Jeff Springut started producing the festival in 2013.

“They donated lilacs and every year more people planted lilacs and now of course there’s about 1100 bushes and 800 varieties and it’s the largest collection of lilacs in North America,” says Springut.

What used to be informal gatherings celebrated during the time of the Lilacs since 1905, has now blossomed into the festival it is today

“The festival evolved over the years with more and more people coming to see the Lilacs and more and more lilacs actually got planted and then in the 70s the festival was expanded to 10 days,” says Springut.

During a time when flour mills ruled the city’s economy, because of the work of Ellwanger, Barry and park designer Frederick Law Olmsted, it’s the flowers of Rochester that now tell the story of its history and beauty, attracting countless visitors from around the world.