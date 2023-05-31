ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a shootout and stolen car crash on Roycroft Drive in Rochester.

Officers were called to Roycroft Drive around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators determined a resident was involved in an argument with a group of people inside a stolen Kia when, according to police, “there was gunfire, including from members of the Kia.”

The stolen Kia hit a car and a house, at which point everyone inside the car fled. Police found a handgun and evidence of a shooting at the scene.

No gunfire-related injuries were reported, though someone in the house hit by the stolen Kia was treated for what police called a minor facial injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.