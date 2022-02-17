ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the 2022 Winter Olympics come to an end, News 8 is hearing from a former local Olympian about her experience.

Cathy Turner is a short track speed skater and two-time Olympic gold medalist from Rochester. She competed in three winter games during the 90s, winning gold and silver in 1992 and golden and bronze at the 1994 Winter Olympics.

“It’s still like a dream come true and watching the games actually is helping me to bring it back a little bit and actually feel what they’re feeling,” Turner said. “As much imagery as I had to put into winning the gold medals, I have to put some imagery into actually feeling it again because it’s like your dream come true, so we’re not prepared to have our dreams come true. It’s still unbelievable for me.”

Watching this year’s Winter Olympics brings Turner back to some of the greatest times in her life, including taking the podium for her medals, something she called “one of the coolest parts” of the experience.

“It’s just such a new experience,” she said. “We don’t train for that part. We don’t train for our dreams to come true, we trained to get her done. Everything after that is like, ‘whoa, wait, what?’”

For Turner, one of the greatest parts of the Olympics was getting to compete with athletes all across the world.

“It’s pretty neat when you’re at the games and anybody with a USA jacket on, you could just go up and hug. It’s awesome. You are one big family,” Turner said. “When you’re at the games, everybody is your sister, your brother, your family, and that feeling alone is like we’re representing the United States as a whole, as a team.”

This year, mental health has been a huge topic at the Olympics, with athletes like snowboarder Jamie Anderson opening up about her experience. Turner said it’s something many athletes go through, including herself.

“I’ve had everything happen to me. I’ve actually wanted to quit. I wanted to throw my skates away and just go home and say, ‘I can’t do this,’ Turner recalled. “I remember my mom was like, ‘you have to remember what you’re there for, you have to remember how good it’s gonna feel when you’re going through the opening ceremonies and your dreams coming true.’

Turner said the pressure for athletes can build up months before the games and stay months afterwards.

“Like I said, we’re not prepared to win Olympic gold medals,” Turner said. “So we come home. everything is like a whirlwind for months, years. It’s ongoing and then everything kind of stops and we’re like, ‘whoa, wait a minute, what do I do now?’”

Turner said she’s learned that it’s important to have a positive attitude and not let the pressure and stress of competing defeat you. She adds that she encourages those in her life to always to give 100-plus percent.

“You could be the best athlete physically, but if you’re not mentally prepared when you go to that starting line, and you don’t have a smile on your face, maybe not literally, but at least in your body, like ‘I can’t wait to do this because I love doing this,’ then the odds are probably against you,” Turner said.

Despite some hardships, Turner said competing in the Olympics taught her things she still carries with her today.

“I think the coolest thing I learned from my Olympic experience is that we can make things happen, we can get her done. I still use that today on a daily basis,” Turner said. “Even for large events, like if I’m about to sing the national anthem in front of 80,000 people, I actually use my imagery to train myself to actually look forward to it, instead of being afraid.”

Turner currently lives in the Rochester area and works at Paychex. In her free time, she spends time with her family and occasionally does motivational speaking.