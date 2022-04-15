ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stever’s Candy on South Goodman Street is back with their bacon and eggs – just in time for Easter.

The shop has been making chocolate in Rochester since 1946, when Douglas and Hilda Stever opened their first store.

These days, Kevin Stever and his wife, Leslie, have taken over the operation and they are keeping busy with all of the holiday traffic.

They’ve only had time to make the famous bacon and eggs, something Leslie says has become a holiday tradition.

“We’re still not sure where it started in the candy shop. It was here before us and we’ve continued the tradition. The bacon is coconut and the eggs are vanilla cream and pretty much my husband does nothing but bacon and eggs since last week – that and fill in the store,” said Leslie.

They added that it was good to see everyone back after having no one in 2020 and monitoring groups of 5 to 8 people in 2021.

Stever’s is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.