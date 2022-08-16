ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A construction project in downtown Rochester has caused some congestion over the last several months. For some business owners, they say they’re still wondering when there will be an end in sight.

Construction on State Street is on track to last into November, shut down for the winter, and pick back up next year.

For business owners on State street, frustration has only continued to grow.



At The Pizza Stop, manager Chris Staffieri said the construction has hurt his business and caused a headache for customers trying to get to his store.

“If we haven’t been here for as long as we have, I think we would be in trouble even more,” Staffieri said.

He also says at least one business has shut down since the construction started.

“I don’t know if it’s a result of it, but I guarantee it was a contributing factor,” said Staffieri. “I’m hoping they can stay on schedule by next fall, that’d be great, but I’d be afraid there’d be complications that would cause it to take longer.”

According to the city’s website, the project is anticipated to wrap up by next fall. Regular updates on various city construction projects are posted to the city website’s Street Beat page.

A spokesperson for the city said that crews started a new phase of work to repair water and electrical lines this week. Staffieri says he’s skeptical of what the end result will look like, and when they will actually be finalized.

“I’m not exactly sure what else the project is,” he said. “I don’t know what the end goal is. The sooner it can end, the better — for everyone.”

With the new construction phase, traffic delays are to be expected over the next few months on the stretch of State Street between Broad and Allen streets.