ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One week after a fatal stabbing at the House of Mercy shelter, state regulators traveled to Rochester to meet with executives.

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance confirmed that staff visited the shelter Monday, but would not provide any details of that meeting.

The House of Mercy’s former executive director, Sister Grace Miller, has some ideas about how to improve safety at the facility– which is the largest homeless shelter in Western New York.

“Maybe having persons here to make sure people are safe, to file a system a safety system with in terms of people entering the building and leaving the building, and also having security posted here,” she said. “I think it would be a good idea because there’s a real live body there.”

The shelter has been closed since two men were stabbed on August 7. Michael Nairy died at the scene. Another man in his 20’s is recovering from his wounds. The man accused of the unprovoked attack, 40-year-old Nathaniel Jeanpierre III is facing murder and attempted murder charges.