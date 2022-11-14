ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York and county officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate the completion of an affordable housing project.

The $118 million housing complex houses 335 apartment units and is located at Park Square in Rochester, which was initially constructed in 1974 to create homes for low-to-moderate-income residents, according to state officials.

Major upgrades were made to the complex — including replacing water, sewage, and electrical systems, renovating apartments, and adding a playground, pathways, an exercise room, and parking lots.

Officials said the project was developed by Conifer Realty, LLC. Michael Birkby, the senior project director of Conifer Realty, expressed how he felt about the completed project.

“The hard work of Conifer’s development and property management teams, combined with that of our funding partners and construction crew, preserved Park Square as an affordable home for possibilities in the middle of one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in the City of Rochester,” said Birkby. “We could not be prouder of this accomplishment and thank our residents for all their patience during this transformation.”

Officials said the apartments will remain affordable to households with incomes below or at 60%