ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — In a phone interview with News 8 Monday, Jeff Springut of the Springut Group LLC. told News 8 that the mainstay event group will no longer be producing the Lilac Festival.

Springut said that after 12 years, Springut Group LLC has decided to not renew its contract.

“It’s time to give someone else a chance,” Springut said. “I’m proud of the job, and it’s been a pleasure to work with (our partners).”

Springut says he sent a letter to regular vendors recently, saying he and the group have enjoyed working with them, and being deeply valued in the community.

As for the future of the festival, Monroe County was able to provide a statement:

“We are currently working with two seasoned professionals with long histories with the festival. We are in good hands moving forward in coordination with the City of Rochester and Lilac Festival Inc.,” said Gary Walker, a spokesperson with Monroe County, also thanking Springut for the work.

“We are well underway with our planning and many of the critical components that will make this event successful have already been reserved,” Walker continued. “The LFI board understands and embraces the Lilac Festival as an important historical event and we look forward to another great festival.”

Springut Group LLC continues to produce events across Monroe County, from Party In the Park, to Concerts at the Perinton Amphitheater, Kodak Center, and the Theatre at Innovation Square.

Visit Rochester also added in a statement Monday:

We are excited and looking forward to the 2024 Rochester Lilac Festival. The Lilac Festival is one of the Rochester area’s most beloved and time-honored events, long marking the unofficial start of Rochester’s festival season, and we look forward to its return next May.