ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A spring 2024 timeline has been set for the completion of structures at the Peace Village.

It’s the only City-approved homeless encampment on Industrial Street. It’s part of a land trust and is run through Peace Village inc by a board of people from across the Rochester community.

Person Centered Housing Options — which uses a housing-first model of service — is a non-profit in Rochester. They were key in creating the Peace Village in 2018 and will be spearheading construction.

Nicholas Coulter with PCHO says they have been working for years to get more permanent structures and upgrades at the encampment. In February, they got $750,000 in funding, reallocated from the PAB.

PCHO will get a portion of that money for the work and will partner with the Pallet Shelter Company.

There will be 15 units for 30 people, a community space, a gate and security, as well as:

“We’ll have a staff office that will house some of the outreach staff, as well as community members,” Coulter said. “Before community members had to pull up in a van to do healthcare, now they can stop, park, come in… It will have bathrooms, hygiene facilities, showers, so all of that is really important.”

Coulter says this will be the first community of its kind in the state.

“It doesn’t fix the housing crisis, but it certainly makes it easier for people who are homeless to survive,” he said.

They are still looking for a couple of contractors and are awaiting site plan approval, but are hopeful for a completion date in the spring of 2024.

We have reached out to Pallet for renderings of the Rochester project, and have not heard back yet.