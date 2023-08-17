ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in connection to a shooting death in Rochester was in court Thursday.

The shooting happened in the overnight hours of July 16, at the S&T Lounge and Bar on North Street. Investigators said Ervin Wiggins, 40, fired multiple shots in the middle of North Street at Porter Mizell, 45. Police at the time said Wiggins shot Mizell, 45, in a dispute over a woman.

Police said Dennis Speed then fired an illegal handgun at Wiggins. Wiggins and Mizell both died.

Speed was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

“There was an assailant there, and the other person fired shots to protect other people,” said defense attorney Leticia Astacio. “My understanding is that one person was the obvious aggressor in this situation.”

Police have not arrested anyone else in relation to the incident.