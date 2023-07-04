ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spectators flocked to downtown Rochester Tuesday night, for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

With his set up —white hots, shrimp, candles and beer in the back of his pickup— you know Steve here has done this before.

“We love the city we love to be here on Independence Day, we love to be with everyone,” he said.

When he thinks of our nation — he lights up as bright as a firework. “I just love being an American, I love doing everything I can, I’m just so patriotic,” he said.

Ben Bartosch said compared to the rest of the world, America is a standout.

“I’m sure day to day, we complain about a lot but in the grander scheme of things we really have nothing to complain about,” he said.

Christine says the fireworks show is a touch of “E Plurbus Unium,” out of many, one.

“The best part about it is seeing everyone come together in the city and seeing us all here celebrating something really fun and just being together and having a good time,” she said.

Baseball fans also got a taste of the action after Tuesday’s Red Wings game, with fireworks and Miley Cyrus songs at Innovative Field.