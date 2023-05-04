ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you travel along South Avenue by Highland Park in Rochester, you probably noticed construction. Now with the Lilac Festival coming up, drivers are wondering if it will affect their travel.

South Avenue is being fully reconstructed from Elmwood Avenue to Bellevue Drive. According to the City of Rochester, it includes a new water main, drainage structures, curb, pavement, sidewalks, signals, lighting, signing, marking, landscaping and other streetscape enhancements.

The city says any work being done on South Avenue and neighboring streets will take a pause and be cleaned up for the duration of the festival.

With all that’s going on, festivalgoers like Scott Hooker, who likes to photograph the flowers, are nervous about the traffic in this area. Especially with the PGA Championship happening the same week.

“I think it’s going to create a huge bottleneck for people who are trying to get into the festival. Especially those who want to park close to Highland Park,” Hooker says.

Whether or not this will influence those choosing to attend the festival, will depend on the person.

The City of Rochester says construction started last year and expects to finish up by this fall. There will also be shuttle services available to a variety of parking locations during the event.