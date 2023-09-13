ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced the first six local arts projects to receive funding awards through its new Artsbloom initiative.

The $100,000 funding round is a part of the city’s Percent for the Arts program. It goes to:

The Avenue Blackbox Theatre: $20,000 to co-sponsor the theatre’s fifth production season with Monroe County.

Borinquen Dance Theatre: $20,000 for performances and a Juneteenth celebration that will include a performance and dance workshop.

Flower City Arts Center: $20,000 to develop a creative entrepreneurship focus for its youth program, “Expanding the Field.”

“In This Moment: Revolution Reckoning Reparation”: $10,000 to produce issues of the chapbook co-created by Amanda Chestnut and Jeanne Strazzabosco.

Revelation Rochester Art Center (Richmond Futch, Jr.): $10,000 for year-round arts classes for guests of the House of Mercy and St. Joseph’s House of Hospitality.

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra: $20,000 for the Orchestral Program for Urban Students, providing year-round music education and performance opportunities for Rochester youth.

“ArtsBloom gives a platform for the City to support Rochester’s creative community and offer diverse arts programming to residents, a win-win for a city that is home to so many artists and art lovers,” Mayor Malik Evans said in a statement Wednesday. “We had more than 50 applicants, and the competition was intense. Congratulations to the awardees, we are fortunate to live in a city with such a wealth of talent.”

Proposals for the next round of funding will be accepted beginning in January for arts projects happening between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025.