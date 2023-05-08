ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester businesses are working to beautify their community.

People’s Choice Kitchen partnered with Textures Beauty Bar on Lyell Avenue Monday for the Annual Sisters Giving Smiles event, which gives women who are victims of abuse an opportunity to be pampered.

It’s organized by People’s Choice Kitchen Owner Evangela Stanley in memory of her sister, Sandra Stanley, who Stanley says was a victim of domestic abuse for decades.

“That’s why we honor and celebrate these ladies today,” Stanley said, “to show them how much we love and appreciate them and just to give back and make them feel beautiful and let them know how much they’re loved.”

“These are people we may not have a chance to ever see,” Master Stylist Jeanell Holmes said. “They might not get the opportunity to have a service like they’re going to receive today.”

Stanley said the event also acts as an Early Mother’s Day gift for these women. Organizers handed out flowers and gifts, and offered lunch at People’s Choice Kitchen.