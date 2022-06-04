ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A double shooting took the life of a 16-year-old girl and wounded an 18-year-old Saturday on Emerson Street near Sawdey Way in Rochester.

Officials said the 16-year-old victim — identified as Zahira Smith — was deceased at the scene. The 18-year-old was shot in her lower body and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I was on my porch right there and all of a sudden I see a bullet flying past me. I ran in the house and shut my door quickly because I was standing right there and it would of hit me,” said Emerson Street resident Amanda Mangino. “There were like 20 gunshots last night.”

Rochester police say the investigation up to this point has revealed the victims were attending an invite-only birthday party being held at the Airbnb on Emerson Street.

Investigators said the first volley of gunshots was fired from the vacant lot on the north side of Emerson Street and the two victims did not appear to be the intended victims.

Officers in the area who initially heard the gunshots said they became involved in a foot chase with individuals who were believed to have been engaged in return fire. Officers then apprehended 18-year-old Ameer Andrews and recovered a loaded handgun with an illegal round capacity.

Officers said Andrews was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of an ammunition feeding device.

Andrews is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Monday morning.

“Multiple gunshots were fired from a vacant lot across the street of 221 Emerson Street and several of the gunshots struck the two victims,” Rochester police officers said.

There are no suspects in custody for the murder of Smith or the assault shooting of the 18-year-old victim.

A spokesperson for Airbnb said the property was not being rented at the time through the company.

“I’m really fed up because it’s just too much going on ever since it’s been an Airbnb. Those were young kids shooting last night. Like teenagers and I’ve never seen that happen before,” Mangino said.

Lydia Rivera, a member of the Neighborhood Association on Emerson Street said that over the last few years, homeowners have been working together to keep drugs and crime out of the community and must now focus on guns.

“It really takes a community, the government can’t solve all our problems, but they definitely need to be here to provide us the resources,” said Rivera. “Like I said the main thing I think is we need to get a hold of our children and talk to them.”

The family of Zahira Smith held a vigil outside the home where the shooting took place but asked that it be done in private.

Members of Pathways to Peace were sent to help the family and neighbors mourn while stressing their organization can help solve disputes before it turns to violence.

“We just want to reassure the community at large that there are supports out there,” said Pathways to Peace director Anthony Hall. “Our focus is to make sure there’s no retaliatory issue and to also make sure folks understand this was a cowardly act and this individual needs to be apprehended and off the streets.”

Rochester City School District superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small issued the following statement regarding the death of Smith, who was an RCSD student:

“Today we mourn the passing of one of our scholars from our District. I am devastated that young lives continue to end abruptly because of gun violence. We must come together as a community to protect our children from these senseless acts that take them from us far too soon. Another bright future has been senselessly ended. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends.“

Dr. Myers-Small also added that the district’s trauma, illness, and grief team will be at the school tomorrow to assist students and staff as they grapple with another heartbreak.

An investigation is currently underway. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300.

