ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to spend 25 years in prison Tuesday, for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Walker.

Walker, 32, and another man were shot in an apartment complex on Resolute Circle on December 19, 2020. The second victim survived.

“Senseless gunfire over drugs led to the death of Jonathan Walker,” Assistant District Attorney Constance Patterson said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Arthur Allen, 31, was arrested for the shooting in 2021. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision.

A second suspect, Marcas Collier, was arrested in Georgia in 2021. He also pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced in February to 15 years in prison with five years post-release supervision.

“Jonathan Walker lost his life because Arthur Allen and Marcus Collier chose to incite violence over their drug trade,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Tuesday. “The shooting took place in broad daylight, in the middle of an apartment complex, where innocent people could have been injured.”