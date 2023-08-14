ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who killed a teenage bystander in a shootout at a Rochester cookout was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Douglas Smith approached the cookout on Hague Street on August 7, 2021. Prosecutors said Smith, 33, was a stranger to the people at the cookout, but began arguing with a person there.

When Johnny Rodriguez stepped in to intervene, investigators said he and Smith took out illegal handguns and began shooting at each other. Manuel Rivera, 16, was shot and killed.

Investigators determined Smith fired the shot that killed Rivera. He was charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, convicted in March, 2023, and sentenced Monday.

Johnny Rodriguez was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded guilty in March. His sentencing is scheduled for August 28.