ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who shot someone to death in a Rochester convenience store and injured a toddler in a shootout days later was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Isaiah Fleming, 24, was shot shortly after midnight on September 5, 2022, in a convenience store on Joseph Avenue. Police at the time said the shooting happened during an argument in the store.

A few weeks later, on September 28, three-year-old Marlo Joseph was injured during a shootout on North Clinton Avenue at Clifford Avenue. The community celebrated Joseph’s recovery to mark one year since the shooting.

Travis Lewis, 35, and Justin Rhynes, 17, both pleaded guilty to assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the wake of the shootout.

Investigators determined Lewis was also responsible for the shooting which killed Isaiah Fleming. He additionally pleaded guilty to manslaughter, along with a 2021 gun offense.

Lewis was sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision for the charges.

“When you hear us discuss the ‘worst of the worst’ in our community, we are talking about

defendants like Travis Lewis,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Monday.. “As a predicate felon, Travis Lewis knew what the consequences of his actions would be when he shot and killed Isaiah Fleming and almost killed a toddler. Travis Lewis does not value human life or the safety of our community.”

Prosecutors expected Rhynes to be sentenced to five years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.