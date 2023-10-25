ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man charged with murder after a fatal shooting outside the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center in Rochester was found guilty Wednesday.

Willie Wofford, 24, was shot five times during a fight at what police called a “large unsanctioned party” at the outdoor basketball courts on July 5, 2022. Investigators said ambulance crews were unable to reach him quickly due to the size of the crowd, so police rushed him to the hospital in a patrol car. He did not survive.

Three others were injured.

Joshua Williams, who fled to South Carolina after the shooting, was identified as a suspect. He was arrested in North Charleston in August, 2022.

Williams was found guilty Wednesday of second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for December 8.

“Joshua Williams caused violence, confusion, and the death of Willie Wofford,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said, in a statement issued Wednesday. “He had no regard for the life of the victim and risked the lives of everyone around him.”

Quinjavis Lewis, a parolee, was also arrested in connection with the incident. Police said he fired a handgun into the crowd the night of the murder. He was charged with criminal endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.