ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was convicted on murder and weapons charges Thursday for the death of 16-year-old Manuel Rivera.

A jury found Douglas Smith, 33, guilty of killing Rivera on Hague Street in August 2021. According to prosecutors, Smith approached a cookout around 7:20 p.m. He did not know anybody there, but got into an argument. When a guest intervened, both men pulled out illegal handguns and began shooting.

Rivera was an uninvolved bystander at the cookout. He was shot and killed.

“Manuel Rivera was a 16-year-old innocent bystander with his entire life ahead of him,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Thursday. “Douglas Smith did not give Manuel’s life, or anyone’s life, consideration when he drew a weapon and began shooting.”

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30.

The guest involved in the shootout, Johnny Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to a criminal possession of a weapon charge. His sentencing is set for July 10.