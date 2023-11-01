ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal shooting on East Ridge Road in Rochester was found guilty of murder Wednesday.

Shawn Appleberry, 48, was convicted for the March 21, 2022 shooting of Desmin Diggs. Diggs, 42, was found dead in the parking lot of a business near Hollenbeck Street.

Appleberry was arrested within hours of the shooting. Investigators said he had attempted to hide the murder weapon. He did not have any previous relationship with Diggs.

“The murder of Desmin Diggs was senseless, violent, and unprovoked,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Sunderland said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Appleberry’s sentencing is scheduled for December 18.