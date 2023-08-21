ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The community coming together Monday to brainstorm solutions to combat gun violence in the City of Rochester. This comes on the heels of the second shooting on St. Paul Street withing a 24-hour period.

Monday evening, the ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition brought in groups ranging from the ATF to Teen Empowerment to take part in a solution sharing session. Following yet another violent incident leaving one individual with life threatening injuries and a business closed, the community calls for peace.

Two shootings taking place within 24-hours, among continuing violence in the city. Meanwhile, the ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition held a scheduled session for sharing ideas to stop violence in the city. City Councilman Willie Lightfoot says this can’t continue.

“We already know what the problem is,” Lightfoot said. “There are too many guns and people are getting shot and people are dying. Tonight, we want to hear what you believe could be some of the solutions.”

Teens from Teen Empowerment like Cameron and Sahara are voicing their ideas to make a change among kids like themselves. Cameron says he was looking for a house when he became involved with a group of kids involved in violence.

“I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and yeah, I got messed up like that. But my solution is to get youth home, help some of these youth get off the streets,” says Cameron.

“Youth don’t have anything to do in our community. Yes, we have the Rec Center and the basketball court, but we need something that’s fun, something that’s interactive. Somewhere that not only kids can go but parents can go to interact with their children. And there needs to be free things to go to,” says Sahara Dillard, the Youth Organizer for Teen Empowerment.

Other community members and organizations suggested a curfew for children, finding mental health resources, and providing pamphlets to families through schools on safe gun storage. But of all the suggestions, a deeper message from the community arose.

“Youth should have a type of love inside their life because I feel like not everybody has that love and parent vision in their life.”

Those who shared their ideas for solutions tonight will be invited to another meeting to finish putting together a comprehensive plan to combat gun violence in the city.