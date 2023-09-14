$1.3 million going to former student, other lawsuits remain active

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — After years of legal wrangling, a woman accusing a former East High chorus teacher of sexual abuse has reached a $1.3 million settlement with the Rochester City School District.

That woman is just one of many who sued claiming Edwin Fleming groomed and sexually abused them decades ago and claim the district did nothing to stop it.

One of the lawsuits filed accused Fleming of sexually assaulting her more than 40 times in a private room, and on occasion slapping or punching her.

The woman who spoke to News 8 on the condition anonymity said Fleming’s actions left her scarred for life.

“It made me feel dirty. We were reading The Scarlet Letter in class and I felt like Hester Prynne. I felt like she must have felt, even though she was in love with the person, she was branded by all these people. And I thought people would look at me differently,” the former student said last year.

With the settlement, the accuser says she’s feeling a tremendous amount of relief.

“Physically, mentally, and emotionally, yes, and I know my lawyer worked for the best outcome for me,” she said.

RCSD confirmed the settlement and payment, the bulk of which was covered by insurance, but did not offer up a statement.

News 8 reached out to Edwin Fleming, but he has yet to return any calls.

These lawsuits were filed under the Child Victims Act, which gave people with older sexual abuse allegations that would have fallen outside the statute of limitations one year to file a lawsuit.

The status of the other lawsuits remains unclear.