ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Tool Shed turns one year old today. The program was started by the Southeast Area Coalition, or “SEAC.” SEAC is a Rochester-based grassroots non-profit.

For $25 a year, anyone in the Greater Rochester Area can rent one of their nearly 800 tools — which are updated live on their site — for a week with one free renewal.

That membership also gives access to their new classes, which range from DYI, home repair, and even pilates.

Of those hundreds of tools, the Tool Shed has hand tools, wheelbarrows, saws, rakes and hoes, and electric power tools.

In addition to saving people money, it also helps to save the environment.

“We found that the average life of a tool is used is 11 minutes, in its entire life that you have it, and that’s crazy, you’re spending $60 on a drill that you’re going to use for 12 minutes?” said Mike Evans, the executive director of SEAC. “We have kept 4 tons of tool waste out of landfills that are in the Greater Rochester Area.”

SEAC is always accepting volunteers, tool donations, and monetary donations. Evans says their next step is to work on creating a mobile “Tool Shed,” to bring their services right to the community.