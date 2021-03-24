School Without Walls teacher accused of sexual abuse, RCSD sued

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teacher at School Without Walls has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of sexual abuse.

According to a statement from the Rochester City School District, Mr. Walter Jahnke is accused of abusing an underage student who attended the school in the ’90s. A lawsuit has been filed against the district and Jahnke.

The district says Jahnke was placed on administrative leave as soon as it learned of the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.