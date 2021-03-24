                                                                                                                         
March 27 2021 02:40 pm

School Without Walls teacher accused of sexual abuse, RCSD sued

Rochester

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teacher at School Without Walls has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of sexual abuse.

According to a statement from the Rochester City School District, Mr. Walter Jahnke is accused of abusing an underage student who attended the school in the ’90s. A lawsuit has been filed against the district and Jahnke.

The district says Jahnke was placed on administrative leave as soon as it learned of the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss