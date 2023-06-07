First responders at the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus on Hudson Avenue (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders and police are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus and a car in the area of Hudson Avenue and Bernard Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the bus and a 2013 Ford Fusion crashed into each other. Officers confirmed that there were no injuries.

A News 8 crew was told by a school official that all the students are fine and that they were put on another school bus.

Officers said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the crash and ask anyone with information to call 911.