ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed by Rochester police officers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies on Barrington Street Monday. The shooting sent Francis Parker School No. 23 into lockout.

Neighbors say this kind of scene doesn’t happen near Park Avenue. They say they were scared as they tried to figure out what was going on. It was especially tense for the parents as School 23 was put on lockout.

Ashley Maynard’s son Henry goes to School 23. She said it was several minutes of panic and uncertainty trying to figure out just what was going on here. She eventually found her son and it was an instant sigh of relief.

“I was scared out of my mind,” Maynard said. “I didn’t know what to think. I saw the tape and I just parked over there and just sprinted to my son’s school so I could find out what was going on. When I passed the police they said everything had been taken care of and all the kids were fine and I calmed down and as soon as I saw him, tears just naturally came to my eyes and he gave me the biggest hug he’s ever given me and he said he was scared he wasn’t going to see me again.”

Alana Barent was in her kitchen when she heard yelling by the school. She says she went to her window and saw the suspect running towards Milburn Street, and what appeared to be undercover police with very large guns in a foot pursuit. She said police chased him to a house on the other side of Edgerton and they met the suspect at an intersection and kept asking the man to “get down, get down” and he would not. She said he appeared hurt somehow running with a bit of a “trot” as she called it. Shortly after that – gun fire.

“He met a woman in the intersection who asked very calmly what was going on and then they ran down Milburn more and became out of sight and then about two minutes later I heard about five gunshots in a row,” Barent said.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting. The RPD and MCSO are also conducting internal investigations to determine whether officers and deputies followed procedure, policy, guidelines, and training.