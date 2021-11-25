Salon owner on Dewey Ave. in Rochester works to make a difference, one Thanksgiving meal at a time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Devon Bey is co-owner of Brothers and Sister’s Unisex Salon on Dewey Avenue in Rochester. He says working in a barber shop allows him to talk to all walks of life.

From those relationships, came a desire to make a difference beyond just cutting hair.

The salon has been giving away free Thanksgiving meals for seven years. All food is donated from clients, friends and neighboring business owners.

Like most families in Rochester today, Bey started his day bright and early. Preparing food with his mom, coworkers and his friends — all for the neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of need for it here,” Bey said. “It’s humbling to know that I’m able to help.”

Bey is also president of Dewey Avenue Business Association. He says there’s not a lot of markets or grocery stores close-by. Some families may also be struggling financially, so he thought, why not make up a Thanksgiving dinner outside the salon?

“On Dewey Ave, we are in the middle of a food desert. And this is our way to attack what’s going on,” Bey said.

Dewey Ave. has also been seeing an uptick in violence this year.

But Bey says there’s more to the neighborhood than that, and he wants to be apart of the change.

“This is a way to show that the Black men in our community is here,” Bey said. “When families come together that’s a neighborhood, but when neighborhoods come together that’s a community, and we striving every day to bring that unity back.”

Bey says they hand out around 50 turkeys each year.