ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The weather may have been a little cold and rainy early Friday, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of dedicated Red Wings fans from flocking in.

However, whether it’s parking, at the gates and in the stadium public safety is a top priority and there are some changes to security this year fans should be aware of.

Because of an upward trend in car break-ins and theft around Rochester this year, Lieutenant Greg Bello with City Police urges all spectators to double check you locked your cars and park in safe areas.

“Parking in the stadium lots is always the best way to do it. Those are patrolled both by RPD and security of the stadium. They’re designated spots, they’re well-lit versus parking away from the stadium,” Lieutenant Bello told News 8. “While that may save you a few bucks it’s also where there’s not security and there’s not officers watching.”

“MCC, they run our parking lots and they’ve got security details in the lots,” Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason said. “While RPD is directing traffic and at the cross walks.”

In order to get through the gates, Mason wants fans to keep in mind there’s changes to their bag policy.

“Clutch purse is allowed as well as a clear 16x16x8 bag. And all bags are subject to search,” Mason said.

At every gate fans will also notice new security walk through machines they must pass through, but won’t have to remove anything from their pockets.

Then once in the stadium, security should immediately be notified if there’s trouble.

“Look for the yellow jacket or shirted security team or anyone at the front office wearing a name badge,” Mason said. “Outside the gates I would say look for RPD or the MCC Security team.”

Both Rochester Police and parking lot security will have a presence after the game as well for traffic and crowd control but also to crack down on any potential DUI’s, so everyone is urged to drink responsibly or plan ahead on how you’ll get home.

A full list of all security and check-in protocols can be found on the Red Wings website.