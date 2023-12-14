ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect escaped after crashing a car into two Rochester police vehicles Thursday evening.

According to investigators, officers were investigating a call for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. on Norton Street. They found a suspicious vehicle on nearby Bremen Street, but when police approached, it fled.

The suspect vehicle hit two police vehicles and, according to RPD, nearly struck an officer. It was found a short time later on Moulson Street with no one inside.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.