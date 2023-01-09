ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester entered a partnership with United Christian Leadership Ministry (UCLM) to promote information sharing through the Rochester Police Department’s body-worn cameras.

The agreement says that RPD will provide the organization with quicker access to public information, with an emphasis on the body warn camera program.

Other parts of the partnership include:

Enrolling UCLM members in training programs on police procedures and the use of body-worn cameras.

Quicker responses to FOIL requests — including footage of use-of-force incidents.

Meetings to discuss the body-worn cameras.

Mayor Malik Evans signed a Memorandum of Understanding with members of UCLM.

“This partnership will increase public confidence in the work of the Rochester Police Department through an open exchange of information,” said Mayor Evans. “I am grateful to United Christian Leadership Ministry for taking on this role and helping us strengthen the trust between the Rochester Police Department and the community it serves.”

UCLM is an organization with a focus on giving strength and passion to those concerned about systemic racism and racial injustice. Recently, the organization called for funds so RPD can track the performances of their officers.