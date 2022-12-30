ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Two girls were arrested in Rochester Friday, after a stolen vehicle crashed into two other cars and a police cruiser on Weyl Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers spotted a Kia Optima that had been stolen on December 15 around 5:30 p.m. Friday. When they tried to pull the car over, it turned onto Weyl Street and hit two other vehicles before stopping.

When the officers got out of their patrol car to approach the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle, police say the driver backed up, hitting the unoccupied cruiser.

Police say the 16-year-old girl driving the stolen vehicle was arrested, along with the 17-year-old girl in the passenger seat. The 17-year-old was released to a parent. Charges against the 16-year-old are pending.

No one was injured.

The arrests come days after 10 cars were stolen in the city in one night, and hours after two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old were arrested in connection with another crashed stolen car.