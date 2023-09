ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a home was struck by gunfire in the city Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to North Goodman Street at Rocket Street around 7:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found shell casings in the area and a home that had been struck by gunfire.

Three people were inside the home at the time. No one was hurt.