RPD seeks federal assistance to help reduce violent crime in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department will seek assistance from federal law enforcement agencies to address the recent spike in violent crime, officials told News 8 Thursday.

Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. to announce the initiative to the public and discuss recent violent crime. You will be able to watch that press conference on this page at that time,

RPD officials say officers will work with federal authorities to target known violent offenders and potentially present federal criminal charges.

The Rochester Police Department already works with the U.S. Marshals Office for certain investigations and cases in the city.

Rochester has had 34 homicides so far this year, including 11 this month alone, putting the city on pace for its highest homicide rate since at least 2012. The online database doesn’t show homicide statistics prior to 2012.

2021 has already had more homicides in the city than the entire calendar years of 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

