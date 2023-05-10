ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police were called to School No. 50 Wednesday, after students claimed a man tried to sell them dugs and flashed a handgun when they refused the offer.

According to investigators, the students were outside in a fenced-in area for gym class when a man walked up to the fence and said he could sell them marijuana. The students claimed they were offended by the offer and ended up arguing with the man. They said he then opened his jacket to reveal what may have been a handgun.

The students ran away and told school officials. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.