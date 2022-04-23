ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 10-year-old girl is recovering after being shot overnight Saturday in Rochester on Moulson Street near Nester Street.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the child was shot four times in the chest. AMR took the child to Strong Memorial Hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

“The child was inside the home when it was struck multiple times by gunfire resulting in her being shot,” the RPD said. “There are no suspects in custody for this senseless crime.”

The RPD said the girl was not the intended target and that the suspect is a 32-year-old resident of the home.

“Violence must never ever be normalized,” Mayor Malik Evans said. “We need more than thoughts and prayers.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 as the RPD says the investigation remains ongoing.

Mayor Evans said a Violence Prevention Initiative will be introduced on Wednesday. This initiative has been in the works well before the 10-year-old was shot, Mayor Evans said.