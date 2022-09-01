ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old city resident was found dead after first responders say a “tragic accident” caused him to fall down into the High Falls gorge early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers arrived at St. Paul Street near Rochester’s Inner Loop following a 911 call about a male who fell into the gorge just after 2 a.m. and was unresponsive.

Authorities say the location was near High Falls. Responding officers arrived at the scene and found fencing north of the Inner Loop had been damaged to allow entry through it. On the other side of the fencing, there is an area that drops down a few hundred feet down into the gorge.

That was where the male was found with obvious injuries, according to officials. Rochester firefighters were able to extricate the local teenager who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not believe foul play was involved in this incident.

